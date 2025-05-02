New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is looking forward to the 2025 NFL season with plenty of positivity. He has team legend Tom Brady and current offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to thank for that.

After completing his rookie season last year, Maye is focused on getting better throughout the offseason as he looks to build on the progress he made. Going into his second year as the Patriots' starting quarterback, which he obtained during the second half of 2024, Maye explained how McDaniels and Brady played a role in his excitement, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.

“So far, with McDaniels, it’s been awesome. I think his way – he’s been an offensive coordinator and head coach. He does it at a high level. The stuff works. Kind of the proof is in the pudding. He’s coached a lot of different guys. He coached the best ever do it,” Maye said.

“So, it’s pretty cool getting to watch the old things of Tom, and seeing how he does it. A bunch of different guys play at a high level in the offense and not just Tom. So, it’s been cool to watch and learn the ways and learn the ins and outs of it.”

What lies ahead for Drake Maye, Patriots

Drake Maye impressed throughout the 2024 season, likely making his role as the Patriots' starting quarterback secure going into 2025.

Even though the Patriots went 3-9 in his 12 starts, Maye was effective with his production that improved the team's offense. In 13 total appearances, he completed 225 passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His efforts earned him a Pro Bowl selection, demonstrating his potential to be a high-level player at his position.

In the meantime, New England has been aggressive throughout the 2025 offseason. They made their selections in the NFL Draft, addressing holes in the team by drafting players who will immediately improve their situations. In free agency, they have upgraded the receiving corps by adding Stefon Diggs, making Maye's ceiling higher than how it was last season.

The Patriots could be a team to watch out for in 2025. And if Maye capitalizes on his improvement in his second season, opponents better be careful to not underestimate them.