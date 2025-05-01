The New Orleans Saints turned Tyler Shough into a top 40 prospect. Shough landed 40th overall to the NFC West franchise. One former NFL safety is praising the 2025 NFL Draft second round quarterback find.

The Louisville star earned eave reviews from Ryan Clark on ESPN's NFL Live. Clark called Shough an “extremely good pick” and detailed why that is.

“He can flat out throw a football. He understands where it needs to go, when it needs to get there and and exactly where it needs to be on the receiver,” Clark said in evaluating Shough's QB play.

New Orleans opted for Shough over the widely popular Shedeur Sanders. Most NFL Draft experts, notably ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., thought the Colorado star fit better for new Saints head coach Kellen Moore.

Saints clear immediate room for Tyler Shough

Shough's arrival also sparked a notable roster move in the Bayou.

The Saints released backup QB Ben DiNucci, with the decision arriving Wednesday. DiNucci himself revealed the franchise's decision.

“The NFL is a tough business. Always has been and always will be. Got released by the Saints this morning. Control what I can control and go back to work,” DiNucci said on X.

DiNucci joined the Saints toward the end of the 2024 season. His departure leaves the Saints with Derek Carr, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and now Shough.

New Orleans is adding a 26-year-old passer who represented the same high school graduation class of Trevor Lawrence. He's also slightly older than the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise QB.

Shough is fresh off delivering 3,195 yards at UL. He tossed 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. The newest Saints QB even fired off a stirring message after his selection.

“God's timing. If it was easy, everyone would do it. New Orleans, you will get everything out of me. I will die on that field for y'all. WHO DAT,” Shough shared on social media.

Shough emerged as the third QB taken in the draft behind late first rounder Jaxson Dart and the top overall draft pick Cam Ward.