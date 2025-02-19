The New Orleans Saints are beginning a new era under head coach Kellen Moore. As their salary cap situation needs some work, a yearly occurrence in New Orleans, the team could be saying goodbye to some well-known players, including Derek Carr and Cameron Jordan.

A decision on Carr needs to be made quickly as it could save the Saints a considerable amount of money, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“Quarterback Derek Carr is set to make $40 million this season,” Graziano wrote. “Of that, $10 million is already guaranteed and the remaining $30 million becomes guaranteed in mid-March. His cap number is over $51 million. To knock that down, the Saints might need to extend him, but they could save $30 million on this year's cap if they made him a post-June 1 cut.”

The door on fan-favorite and long-time Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan's Saints tenure could be closing as well.

“Also worth watching is the situation with Cameron Jordan, who's a beloved longtime Saint and has told me he wants to finish his career in New Orleans,” Graziano wrote. “Jordan turns 36 in July, has one year left on his contract and is carrying a cap number of roughly $20 million for 2025.

“Is there an extension that makes sense for Jordan? And if not, is it possible they make him a post-June 1 cut to save $11 million on this year's cap. Some hard and potentially painful decisions lie ahead for New Orleans.”

With the Saints bringing in a new era and hoping to reclaim their spot as a contender in the NFC, things could begin to look different. Going in a new direction at quarterback and parting ways with a team veteran in Jordan would be indicators of that new direction.

Could Aaron Rodgers be joining Saints?

With the New Orleans Saints likely moving on from Derek Carr, they will need to find a new option at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers could be the guy the Saints turn to, per Nick Igbokwe of Sportskeeda.

Rodgers might want more than the Saints could afford, but it will be interesting to see if the two sides can make something work. Moore would be making an early splash if he pulled off the move.