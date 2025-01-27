The Philadelphia Eagles have reached Super Bowl 59 after beating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game of the NFL playoffs on Sunday. This success could result in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore leaving for a higher position currently open for the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans is expected to plan an in-person interview with Moore as they are likely to meet up with him on Monday, first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #Saints’ head coaching search now will accelerate: They plan to conduct an in-person interview with OC Kellen Moore and likely will fly to Philly as soon as Monday to meet with him, sources tell The Insiders. A big few days loom,” Rapoport wrote.

Moore is in his first season as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, having had previous stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019-22) and Los Angeles Chargers (2023) in the same position.

Kellen Moore could bring new energy to struggling Saints

The Saints have yet to return to the playoffs since 2020, having missed the postseason for four straight seasons. This past campaign saw them finish 5-12, suffering season-ending injuries to quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, and tight end Taysom Hill.

They fired Dennis Allen midway as they appointed Darren Rizzi as the interim. The Saints went 3-5 in the last eight games of the season, finishing last in the NFC South Division.

New Orleans is in need of a new energy after a few disappointing seasons, which the Eagles' Kellen Moore could bring over.

Moore has been successful in his first season as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, finishing with a 14-3 record en route to their run to the Super Bowl in the NFL playoffs. They ranked second in rushing yards per game, third in total rushing touchdowns scored, seventh in points per game, and eighth in total yards per game throughout the regular season.

He also succeeded in integrating star running back Saquon Barkley into the offense. Barkley had the best season of his career to date, gaining up to 2,005 rushing yards while scoring 13 touchdowns.

This is something he can utilize with Saints' star Alvin Kamara. This season saw him become the Saints' all-time rushing leader, finishing the campaign with a career-high 950 rushing yards and six touchdowns while adding 543 receiving yards and two scores.

While the Saints await their meetup with Moore, he will prepare for the Eagles' appearance in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9.