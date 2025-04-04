The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner and questions remain about when Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be selected. There have been rumors about him going into the Top 3 to falling into the second round. Regardless, his father Deion Sanders hinted at which team may pull the trigger on drafting him.

During Colorado's NFL Showcase on Friday, the Buffaloes head coach sat down with ESPN's Field Yates to discuss his son Shedeur and two-way star Travis Hunter. At the end of the conversation, Deion Sanders seemed to have dropped a subtle hint about which team could select his son.

While being decked out in Colorado's black and gold attire, Sanders stated, “I got to end with this, I like these colors though. Don’t you like these colors?” The statement speculates that the New Orleans Saints, who also wear black and gold, could be the team aiming to draft Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders rumors have been running rampant since the beginning of the 2024 college football season. He began the year viewed as the Top quarterback in the class but Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has seemingly taken over that spot. But there is still speculation that Sanders could be taken by either the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants at two or three overall.

But Deion Sanders' subtle hint suggests the Saints could be the team that drafts the former Colorado quarterback. New Orleans owns the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The front office hasn't made any changes to the quarterback room so far this offseason, as Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Ben DiNucci are listed on the roster. Tight end/quarterback Tayson Hill is also still on the roster as well.

Carr and Rattler played most of the games for the Saints last season and neither of their play was spectacular. Carr ended the season with 2,145 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions while throwing a 67.7% completion percentage. Meanwhile, Rattler finished with 1,317 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and five interceptions while owning a 57.0% completion percentage.

Although Deion Sanders may have hinted at the Saints as Shedeur's landing spot in the NFL Draft, we won't know for sure until Thursday, April 24. Until then, rumors regarding Shedeur Sanders will likely continue.