The NFL Draft is just days away, and the New Orleans Saints hold the ninth and 40th overall picks to start. Heading into the day, every team owns its first-round pick, a rarity in pro sports drafts. But trades are going to happen during the later rounds, starting on Friday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Saints are looking to move up in the draft, which is notable because of Derek Carr's injury.

“There is a scenario in which Friday night could be more interesting and active for quarterbacks than Thursday night,” Schefter reported. “If fewer quarterbacks are drafted in Round 1, Rounds 2 and 3 set up to be explosive. Currently, the Browns are scheduled to hold pick No. 33, Friday night's opening selection. The Giants are next at No. 34, and the Saints are scheduled to pick No. 40 but already are making calls about trading up. In the eyes of some around the league, it's possible there could be more signal-callers selected in the first eight picks on Friday than there are in the 32 picks on Thursday.”

The Saints pick ninth, but not many experts see any quarterbacks besides Cam Ward as first-round picks. That could set up a big move for the Saints in the second round.

Who will the Saints pick at quarterback?

Regardless of where they do it, the Saints should draft a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Carr could miss the beginning of the season with a shoulder injury, and Spencer Rattler proved he was not the guy last year. If Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart is available, they should take that chance and draft him.

Sanders would certainly turn up the spotlight on the Saints, considering his last name. With Deion Sanders looming as a potential next coach, it would make Kellen Moore's job more difficult. His arm is what makes him an NFL-caliber quarterback, not his athleticism.

Dart is the Ole Miss quarterback who is expected to be drafted in the second round. He had an excellent season with the Rebels and could be the next project quarterback in New Orleans. Schefter reported that Dart is “squarely in play” for New Orleans. This is a tough year for New Orleans to draft a quarterback. None of these signal callers ranks as highly as last year's class. At ninth overall, the Saints would have been able to take Bo Nix last year.

The first round of the NFL Draft starts on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, but the Saints' quarterback pick could be coming Friday.