A bold step by the New Orleans Saints kept a key pass rusher in the dome. Also, there are rumors about a wide receiver joining the organization. And here is the Saints’ five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

The Saints finished 5-12 in 2024, and have plenty of needs for their roster. They have a new coach in Kellen Moore, and optimism is trying to find its way forward.

What direction will the PFF simulator take them? Here we go!

Saints get TE Tyler Warren in Round 1

Well, at least this fits a need for the Saints. And it’s an offensive piece the Moore will enjoy fitting into his scheme. Also, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Penn State product gets high praise from Pro Football Network.

“Tyler Warren is a blue-chip prospect who does everything exceptionally well,” PFN wrote. “He is a fearless competitor, dominant in the run game, and a physical yet savvy receiver with dangerous run-after-the-catch potential. A dominant and instinctive playmaker and his positional versatility makes him a weapon on all three downs, adding to his value at the next level.

“As a receiver, Warren offers versatility, capable of lining up in-line or split wide. He’s a natural pass-catcher with strong hands, a wide catch radius, and a knack for making every ball his. He high-points the football exceptionally well and thrives in contested catch situations. He plays strong and navigates the middle of the field with ease and uses his body to create leverage and separation. Warren is a physical presence in the run game and a willing blocker.”

Certainly sounds like a nice addition to the Saints offense. Fans will remember what Jimmy Graham brought to the offense back in his heyday.

However, the Saints passed on dynamic wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with this pick. Perhaps the Saints believe they have enough juice on the outside with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling in the house.

At least Moore is happy with the man behind center in Derek Carr, according to neworleanssaints.com.

“I think we've been consistent through this whole process,” Moore said. “We feel really good about Derek and we're excited to team up with him and the things that he can do for us. We want him here, and it'll be a good situation.

“I think we've got a great group here — from the players, the coaching staff, to the environment that we're going to be able to create for him. Obviously, we felt very comfortable with him. Any time you go through these things it's great to connect first as people and build those relationships and go from there.”

DL T.J. Sanders lands in Round 2

The South Carolina product has the right size at 6-3 and 297 pounds.

“T.J. Sanders is a disruptive interior defensive lineman with a combination of quickness and power that makes him a consistent threat in the trenches,” PFN wrote. “He excels at penetrating gaps with his explosive first step, creating problems for opposing offensive lines. Sanders shows good hand usage to shed blocks and maintains leverage to anchor effectively against the run. His ability to collapse the pocket as a pass rusher adds significant value, as he can pressure quarterbacks from the interior. Sanders’ motor and playmaking ability are standout traits.”

Adding to the mix, Sanders could help the Saints make important strides on the defensive side of the football.

Round 3 sends two players to the Saints

The first pick, No. 71 overall, landed tackle Aierontae Ersery out of Minnesota University. Ersery is rated much higher than this spot, so this is a home-run pick for the Saints.

“A physically gifted prospect, Ersery has excellent size, length, and power,” PFN wrote. “He’s an above-average athlete overall who flashes good quickness and agility in both phases of the game. In the running game, Ersery plays with very good strength at the point of attack and showcases good lateral agility to work down the line of scrimmage.

“Ersery is a high-floor tackle prospect who does everything well but perhaps nothing extraordinary. His size, strength, and above-average athleticism should allow him to be an early NFL contributor.”

The second pick filled the Saints’ other need, getting wide receiver Jalen Royals out of Utah State. This is another good pick for the Saints.

“Jalen Royals is a dynamic wide receiver known for his exceptional speed and playmaking ability,” PFN wrote. “He possesses impressive speed, making him a consistent deep threat who can stretch defenses vertically. Royals excels in creating separation on deep routes, utilizing his acceleration and sharp route-running skills.

“His strong hands and body control allow him to secure contested catches, and he demonstrates impressive ball-tracking abilities on downfield throws. After the catch, Royals is dangerous, using his agility and vision to elude defenders and gain additional yardage.”

Saints grab a Georgia center in Round 4

Jared Wilson could contribute early for the Saints. And he is another great pick, being rated as more of a third-round guy.

“Jared Wilson projects as a high-upside starter in the NFL,” PFN wrote. “While he is still raw as just a one-year starting center, the three-star Bulldogs recruit has the athleticism and natural leverage understanding to be one of the first pure center prospects off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.”

He’s 6-3 and 310 pounds and might be an opening-day starter in the right situation.

The second pick in Round 4 landed another potential home run in Virginia Tech edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland. He has skills and should be a consistent performer in the NFL.

This would be an important selection for the Saints. They will have to find better ways to get to the quarterback and give Moore's offense a chance to shine.

Overall, this turned out to be an excellent draft for the Saints. They may have been better off with McMillan in the first round and getting a tight end later. That keeps them from a plus grade. Grade: A