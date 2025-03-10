As the New Orleans Saints restructured the contract of Derek Carr to solidify their confidence in the quarterback this season, the goal now is to build around him for a productive upcoming year. While the Saints' contract move with Carr creates more questions about the future, the tem will still look to add some weapons and one they are looking at could result in a reunion.

According to Alber Breer of Sports Illustrated, he reports that he wouldn't be surprised if New Orleans goes after wide receiver Brandin Cooks who spent the first three seasons of his career with the franchise.

“Speaking of the Saints, I wouldn’t be floored if they make a run at bringing Brandin Cooks back after all these years,” Breer said. “Cooks can still run, and would be a nice complementary piece to what New Orleans has in Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Alvin Kamara.”

Cooks was selected by the team with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and after the three seasons as said before, he spent time with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and recently with the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded two seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards with New Orleans, and since then, has had four seasons like that with other teams, looking to do the same with whatever team he's with at 31 years old.

Saints and Derek Carr had “some disagreement”

When looking at the situation with Carr and the Saints, Breer would report that “there was some disagreement” between the two parties and made sure to say that the recent contract move was “not something that was agree upon by the sides.”

“I’m not sure the Derek Carr saga is over yet, either,” Breer wrote. “There was some disagreement over the past couple of weeks, as Carr and the New Orleans Saints talked about potential adjustments to the quarterback’s contract. And without a resolution there, New Orleans moved to exercise its right, within the existing contract, to convert base salary into a bonus to generate some cap space with which to maneuver this week.”

“That, by the way, was a unilateral move by the Saints, not something that was agreed upon by the sides,” Breer continued. “Again, by contract, it was New Orleans’s right to do it. And while it doesn’t affect Carr’s pocket, it does essentially lock him in with the team.”

Last season with the Saints, which was his second, Carr played in 10 games where he missed some time due to a hand injury as he threw for 2,145 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. New Orleans finished with a 5-12 record, which put them at the bottom of the NFC South standings.