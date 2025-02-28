It’s going to be an interesting offseason for the New Orleans. Derek Carr is apparently back in the saddle. And he’ll have a new offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, the Saints made an attention-grabbing Cam Ward move amid the NFL Combine, alluded to in a one-word post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Nick Underhill

Don't really get into reporting on all the meetings, but here's a notable one … The Saints met with Cam Ward.”

The Saints currently stand at No. 9 in the first round. To have any chance at moving up to get Ward, they would need to make a blockbuster trade. Ward is a near-unanimous pick to be the first quarterback off the board.

That means potentially the Saints would need to acquire the Titans’ No. 1 pick to assure the Louisiana team of getting Ward.

Would Saints go after QB Cam Ward?

The Saints have a legitimate starting quarterback in Derek Carr. However, Carr will be 34 yards old when the season begins. And his 77-92 career record shows he’s never reached that elite level.

Furthermore, the Saints didn’t hire Kellen Moore to be an average NFL team. Carr’s records over the past four years are 10-7, 6-9, 9-8, and 5-5. Blah.

Of course, Moore is trying to say the right things, according to nfl.com.

“Derek's a tremendous quarterback in this league,” Moore said. “I've had so much respect for him, the journey that he's been on. He's a starter in this league, (and) he's a premier player in this league. He's had a great journey. Obviously, going from Fresno State to the Raiders and now here.

“Really excited to team up with him and go through this process, and so just like any player on this roster. You know, I just got here a few days ago. And I'm excited to go through this journey with all of them.”

Moore said he likes Carr’s chances of keeping the Saints on the winning side of things.

“I view it as Derek Carr is a tremendous starting quarterback in this league,” Moore said. “We're fortunate to have him, and we're excited to go through this process as we build this roster together.”

But Ward brings a swagger that many NFL people enjoy, according to apnews.com.

“Okay, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not,” Ward said. “If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

Ward finished his college career with 158 TD passes. Also, his 18,189 passing yards ranked as the third-most in NCAA history behind only Case Keenum and Dillon Gabriel.