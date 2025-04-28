There have been rumors floating around the New Orleans Saints regarding Derek Carr and a shoulder injury that could put his availability this season in jeopardy. Though there may be conflicting reports, Carr recently shared his side of the story during a church service, while also taking some digs at national publications.

“Yes, I have a shoulder injury despite what ESPN says and what some lady on a podcast might think,” Carr said. I had an MRI, the team knows about it, we've been in constant communication. There's nothing wrong, we're figuring it out, and we're going to go forward with that.

Derek Carr is publicly speaking about his shoulder injury. During a church service in Las Vegas (@TheChurchLV), he said he has been in contact with #Saints officials, has gotten an MRI and says everyone is trying to figure out the next steps. pic.twitter.com/ud2GRiHixI — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I've been dealing with people lying about me. I've been dealing with them saying this and that, and I'm like, “Lord, why do I have to continue to deal with this nonsense?”

At this point, it's uncertain what Carr's status will be when the season starts, but all signs so far are pointing to him missing some time. The Saints drafted Tyler Shough with the 40th pick in the NFL Draft, and there's a good chance that he could compete for the starting job if Carr isn't healthy. There are also other options that the Saints could look at in their quarterback room, and it could be a true training camp battle for the No. 1 spot.

Hopefully, there will be more clarity regarding Carr coming soon, and the Saints will know what kind of situation they're in. Carr was supposed to come into the season as the No. 1 quarterback, but beyond that, it was hard to see what the Saints were going to do in the future at the position. When Carr was healthy early last season, the Saints were playing good football, then they went into a slump, fired Dennis Allen, and went more into a youth movement.