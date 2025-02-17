Kellen Moore has a full plate on his desk as he prepares to revitalize the New Orleans Saints, a franchise that has missed the playoffs the last four seasons and currently resides in salary cap hell. The new head coach and former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator is in the process of assembling his staff, and the easiest and most sensible way to handle this critical task is by looking to a familiar face. Preferably one with whom he just won a Super Bowl.

“Eagles assistant head coach and RB coach Jemal Singleton interviewed for the Saints offensive coordinator job, per source,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. “One Eagles official recently described Singleton as ‘a big part of what we do on offense and a rising star going forward.'”

Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni made it clear that he does not intend to let Moore poach someone from his coaching staff, but he also knows there is little he can do to stand in the way of a big promotion. If Singleton has a chance to secure the New Orleans' OC position, Philly should prepare to bid him farewell.

Saints OC candidate Jemal Singleton made a big impact on the Eagles

Singleton started his coaching career at his Alma mater, the United States Air Force Academy, and worked as a running backs coach for Oklahoma State, Arkansas (also special teams coordinator), Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals before arriving in The City of Brotherly Love in 2021. In addition to manning the RB room, he also served as the Eagles assistant head coach. The results speak for themselves.

Although Saquon Barkley was a Pro Bowl talent with the New York Giants, Singleton helped unlock his full potential with the Eagles. A high-quality offensive line and array of weapons definitely played a role in the Offensive Player of the Year's historic campaign, but Singleton stressed efficiency and simplification. Barkley embodied both traits en route to rushing for 2,005 yards in the regular season.

What kind of effect could he have with Saints veteran back Alvin Kamara? Can he figure out a way to keep quarterback Derek Carr healthy? Does he know how to push young wide receiver Chris Olave to the next step of his development? New Orleans might be interested in learning the answer to each of these questions.

Kellen Moore will call plays for the Saints, but having a “big part” of the Super Bowl-winning offense alongside him might make his transition to the Big Easy a more promising one.