On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles won their second ever Super Bowl championship with a dominant victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs from New Orleans. The Eagles were in control of this game from the jump, with Mahomes and company never able to find a rhythm due to Philadelphia's elite defensive line play, and the final score of 40-22 wasn't a great representation of how lopsided the game truly was.

While the majority of the attention focused on the defense, Philadelphia's offense also came to play despite a relatively quiet showing from running back Saquon Barkley. On Tuesday, it was revealed that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had accepted a deal with the New Orleans Saints to become the franchise's next head coach, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Now, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is getting one hundred percent real on the possibility of Moore trying to take along some Eagles staff members with him to New Orleans.

“I don't let that happen, usually,” said Sirianni, per Zach Berman of PHLY. “But sometimes you can't help it. Just like Frank said to me, ‘this is my staff, and you can't have these guys.' It's hard to build the staff and have that continuity in there, but there's sometimes you can't — like the Nick Rallis situation, he had the opportunity to go and be promoted, and that's the way the rules are now. Every situation is a little different. But my general thought on that is, this is my and the Philadelphia Eagles' staff.”

An elite performance

While the mood in Philadelphia might be slightly dampened due to the news of Moore's impending departure, that won't at all take away from the jubilation the city is feeling after their Eagles put together one of the most dominant performances in Super Bowl history.

This game was essentially never in doubt, and the Eagles didn't let a controversial early pass interference call on AJ Brown disrupt their momentum in the slightest.

The win gave Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts their first Super Bowl rings, and the Eagles in theory are built to last, as several of their key contributors are relatively young.