Seattle Seahawks are projected to bolster their offensive line with the No. 32 overall pick in ESPN’s latest mock draft, a move that would extend a recent league-wide draft trend.

With the NFL Draft scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, attention has shifted toward roster construction following Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in San Francisco.

In a mock draft released Wednesday, ESPN analyst Field Yates projected Seattle to select Chase Bisontis, a guard from Texas A&M Aggies football.

“32. Seattle Seahawks

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Unsurprisingly, the champs don't have many holes on their roster, but their interior offensive line needs further addressing outside of left guard Grey Zabel. Bisontis is an agile and versatile player, as he played left guard the past two seasons after playing mostly right tackle in 2023. He has active hands, reactive athleticism and quickness — all tools that would fit great in Seattle's zone scheme. This pick would mark the third time in the past four years that eight offensive linemen were drafted in the first round, per ESPN Research.”

Seattle enters the offseason with few glaring needs after securing the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. However, reinforcing the interior offensive line remains a logical focus as the team looks to protect its quarterback and maintain balance in its offensive scheme.

Bisontis’ versatility could make him an immediate contributor. His experience at both tackle and guard aligns with Seattle’s emphasis on flexibility along the line, particularly within its zone-blocking concepts.

If the projection holds, the selection would reflect both Seattle’s commitment to trench play and a broader NFL trend of prioritizing offensive linemen early in the draft.