After Jaxson Dart became the second quarterback taken off the 2025 NFL Draft board at No. 25, the New Orleans Saints surprised everyone by taking Tyler Shough at No. 40 over Shedeur Sanders. Aware of how high his expectations suddenly became, Shough is ready to give everything he has to his new team.

While some Saints fans are still not sold on him, Shough sent an encouraging message to them on Instagram. As a celebratory post on his draft selection, the Louisville alum told New Orleans he would give “everything” to the team and “die” for them.

“God's timing,” Shough's caption read. “If it was easy, everyone would do it. New Orleans, you will get everything out of me. I will die on that field for y'all. WHO DAT.”

New #Saints QB Tyler Shough: “New Orleans you will get everything out of me. I will die on that field for y’all.” pic.twitter.com/icfHFymNyy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shough made the same post on X, formerly Twitter, but left out the “die on that field” message. Both posts earned the approval of Saints fans, who expressed as much in the comment section.

Shough grew up in Arizona but is no stranger to adjusting to play in a new city. The 25-year-old spent time at three different schools during his six-year college football career, ending it with Louisville in 2024. He spent two years at Oregon and three with Texas Tech before transferring to the Cardinals for his final season of eligibility.

Why Saints took Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders

Given his age and only one quality year of production in college, Shough's draft position shocked many NFL Draft viewers, particularly with Sanders' simultaneous fall. However, the move was unsurprising to the Saints, who said they were “excited” to have Shough on their roster immediately after taking him.

New head coach Kellen Moore said he felt that Shough was his “guy” throughout the pre-draft process in his media scrum after Day Two. Like many teams, New Orleans reportedly liked their visits with Shough, who displayed the maturity and poise that Sanders lacked.

With Derek Carr's shoulder injury, New Orleans emerged as a candidate to take a quarterback late in the pre-draft process. Some initially believed they would take Sanders at No. 9, but instead went with Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Drafting Shough in the second round puts him in the same room as Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener to potentially compete for the starting job should Carr miss time.