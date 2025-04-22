The New Orleans Saints have the ninth overall pick in this week's NFL Draft. Recently, they announced that Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury that could keep him out all season. That would point to a quarterback pick early in the draft. But ESPN's Katherine Terrell does not have the Saints taking Shedeur Sanders or any other quarterback in the first round.

“There will be a lot of speculation about whether the Saints will take a quarterback at this position. That's a need with Derek Carr's uncertain status, but the Saints have needs at practically every position, giving them a lot of flexibility about what to do at this spot. With one of the best defensive players in the draft still on the board here, New Orleans will go the best-player-available route instead of reaching for a quarterback, selecting a player who could help shape new coordinator Brandon Staley's defense on an aging roster,” Terrell said after mocking Mason Graham to the Saints.

Terrell is ESPN's Saints reporter, so her calling the team ‘aging' should signal some self-awareness in the organization. The draft is the perfect place to get younger, and they should take advantage. Getting the most possible snaps out of the ninth-overall pick is key at this point in the rebuild.

If Sanders falls to the Saints in the second round, they may take him. But the first round should be focused on taking the best player available. Some draft experts have put a second-round grade on Sanders, with NFL comparisons like Geno Smith and Andy Dalton. Both of those players are fine, but not worth a ninth-overall pick.

The Saints have Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Ben DiNucci on their roster now. That alone is an argument for drafting a quarterback, but the talent pool may prevent that.