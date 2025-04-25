The New Orleans Saints had the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Experts expected them to take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to begin molding him into their signal-caller of the future. Instead Deion Sanders' son is still waiting to be picked after Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart were selected before him.

News broke before the second round that Sanders could still be on the board after the 40th pick, according to ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry. The Saints own the pick, but reportedly won't be using it on a quarterback, leaving Sanders wondering just how much longer he will have to sit tight in the green room.

“No, I do not expect for the Saints, based on conversations I'm having right now, to select Shedeur Sanders,” reported Thiry, answering the biggest draft question left.

Sanders went all out for his draft party on Thursday night. His draft room was built for his celebration. Instead, it became the scene for disappointment for the Colorado QB. The young quarterback learned he'd have to wait at least another day to join the NFL.

Dart and Ward, the two quarterbacks taken in front of him, went to two of the many teams that had initially shown interest in Sanders. Now, though, the two teams left needing fresh blood behind center are the Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The reaction to Sanders sliding has been variable across the football media landscape. However, Sanders made it clear on Thursday that he did not expect to be un-drafted after Round 1.

“We all didn't expect this, of course,” said Sanders after Round 1 ended. “I don't feel like this happened for no reason… We all know this shouldn't have happened.”

There's nothing he can do about it now, though, except hope he doesn't have to wait much longer. However, it seems as if the New Orleans Saints aren't looking to take him at Pick 40.