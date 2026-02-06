The New York Giants are gearing up to enter the Jim Harbaugh era. Both the head coach and franchise are hoping to have star wide receiver Malik Nabers on the field sooner rather than later.

Still, Nabers is making his way back from a serious knee injury. He tore his meniscus alongside his ACL. There is no timetable yet on the wide receivers' return. But his latest injury comments will certainly have Giants fans feeling optimistic, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“Malik Nabers told me his rehab has been “phenomenal.” He did in fact have a full meniscus repair in addition to ACL surgery in October. That explains the crutch + brace he was wearing last month,” Raanan said. “Typically full meniscus repair does add to recovery timeline.”

Having to go through full meniscus and ACL surgery, the Giants may be more cautious when it comes to Nabers' return to the field. The last thing they want to do is risk re-injury. But at the very least, the receiver is feeling confident in his return. He'll continue to rehab throughout the offseason as the Giants decide how best to handle him.

When Nabers does make his return, it'll be a massive boost to the Giants' offense. Over his 19 games with New York, the receiver has made 127 grabs for 1,475 yards and nine touchdowns. Most of that production came in his rookie season, when Nabers was voted to the Pro Bowl.

The Giants are going to look much different under Harbaugh. But they're hopeful Nabers remains a consistent, healthy and lethal part of the offense.