Three questions are hovering over the New York Giants, all involving quarterbacks. Will they sign Aaron Rodgers? Is Jaxson Dart the right guy? Or will the Giants use their first pick on a QB? Well, here is what the Giants' five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft revealed, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

A 3-14 finish in 2024 lifted the Giants toward the top of the draft. But, of course, they also enter the offseason with many roster problems and holes to fill. One of those spots is quarterback, while the Giants also need an offensive tackle and a defensive back.

With the Titans taking Abdul Carter at No. 1, and the Browns picking Cam Ward, the Giants scored a hit at No. 3.

Giants pick CB Travis Hunter at No. 3

This would be the biggest home run the Giants could hit. If Hunter falls to them, Giants fans should celebrate.

Hunter is a difference-maker. For certain, according to profootballnetwork.com.

“Travis Hunter enters the NFL Draft as one of the best prospects in the class,” PFN wrote. “And he also profiles as one of most intriguing players in recent memory since he legitimately qualifies as a top-five pick at two positions. He is truly a one-of-one type of NFL prospect.

“Hunter possesses below-average overall size and length but offers once-in-a-generation type of overall athleticism. He has rare quickness, speed, and burst that allow him to excel and win against most players he lines up against on either side of the ball. Furthermore, Hunter has rare instincts, ball skills and is hyper-competitive.”

Wow. What juice.

However, if the Giants traded up to the No. 1 spot, would they still take Hunter. Fox Sports says no.

“If they were able to land the No. 1 overall pick, the Giants would be expected to take Miami (Fla.) quarterback Cam Ward, ESPN added,” Fox Sports wrote.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said the Giants are still looking at adding a veteran quarterback while also getting one in the draft.

“We may evaluate both of those,” Schoen said. “Both may be options. We don't know what's going to happen in the draft. We don't know who's going to be there. When we get around these kids, they may or may not be a fit for us. We're going to have to address the position somewhere, and even if you get a young quarterback, you'd like to have a vet in the room with them to show them the ropes and how to be a pro. So we're looking at all different avenues.

“We're going to look at vets, we're going to look at the draft, we're going to look at trade candidates, we're going to look under every rock to find the best prospect for us going into the 2025 season.”

Giants land QB Shedeur Sanders in Round 2

Wow. The hits keep coming. If the Giants get both Hunter and Sanders, the future of this franchise changes overnight.

Some mock drafts have Sanders going in the first 10 picks.

“Shedeur Sanders is an accurate and tough quarterback with a well-built frame and plenty of throws, hitting his targets in stride from each deep third of the field,” PFN wrote. “He has a good enough arm to execute throws to targets in tight windows, and there’s a natural sense of timing that tells him where to place the ball right where only his receivers can get it. That said, there’s some mental development that needs to take place for Sanders. His arm, though acceptable, isn’t particularly special.”

That’s a mixed bag, for sure. But he could be special.

An offensive tackle lands in Round 3

Once again, the Giants strike it rich. This mock draft is turning crazy good. The 6-foot-6, 331-pound Aireontae Ersery could be a beast.

“Aireontae Ersery a highly experienced player who started for three full seasons at left tackle for the (Minnesota) Gophers,” PFN wrote. “A physically gifted prospect, Ersery has excellent size, length, and power. He’s an above-average athlete overall who flashes good quickness and agility in both phases of the game. His size, strength, and above-average athleticism should allow him to be an early NFL contributor.”

Schoen said he believes in his offensive line, according to giantswire.com.

“The way we built our roster, four of our five starting offensive linemen coming back,” Schoen said. “In Malik Nabers, you have a No. 1 receiver on the roster. Young tight end that was really promising this year in Theo Johnson. And Tyrone Tracy. The cupboard's not bare offensively.”

TE Harold Fannin Jr. is the pick in Round 4

Yet another good find for the Giants in this mock draft. Fannin projects with potential.

“Harold Fannin is a dynamic, explosive tight end who plays with the power and versatility of a Deebo Samuel-type weapon,” PFN wrote. “Though he may not fit the traditional mold at his position, his rocked-up frame, sudden burst, and elite contact balance make him a nightmare for defenders. He’s a relentless playmaker.”

Wow again. The Giants are on a roll.

The Giants also have a compensatory pick in Round 4. And they got safety Billy Bowman Jr with the selection.

He’s a versatile defender who can stand up against the pass and the run. His range and quickness are top notch, and he’s a physical tackler.

Yes, once again, the Giants strike gold.

CB Alijah Huzzie gets selected in Round 5

His lack of size and length at 5-9 and 193 pounds, Huzzie probably will be limited to a nickel back role in the NFL. But he totaled 16 career interceptions in college, and plays under control. It’s another good pick.

Overall, the Giants had the best mock draft they could possibly hope to achieve. Grade: A-plus.