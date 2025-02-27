Things seem to be heating up between the New York Giants and Matthew Stafford. Representatives have met, and general manager Joe Schoen made comments. Also, a key pass protector fired back at ESPN’s narrative about Stafford playing with the Giants.

Jeremaine Eluemunor took exception to comments from ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, according to a post on X.

“‘Behind Terrible Offensive Line' I’m not one to make excuses but before AT went down we were dogging some of the best DLs in the league, go watch the tape. @Espngreeny We can sit down and watch the tape together, my guy. Don’t care who it is back there in 25, but whoever it is will be Greatly Protected.”

Here are the comments from Greenberg that lit a fire under Eluemunor, according to Get Up.

“Matt Stafford can’t seriously want to go to the Giants. I don’t mean this as disrespectfully as that sounds. You're going into a wind tunnel behind a terrible offensive line on a team that was just awful last year. The coach and the general manager’s careers are basically hanging by a thread. They’re in a ridiculously competitive division. If you’re Matt Stafford, that can’t be anywhere near the top of his list.”

Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor defends his teammates

Eluemunor talks a good game, but his Pro Football Focus doesn’t back up the swagger. He had an overall grade of 63.2 in 2024, which ranked 65th out of 141 eligible tackles.

However, it should also be noted that Eluemunor’s overall rating got dinged because he fared very poorly in run blocking. His grade of 56.9 ranked 94th. His pass blocking grade of 71.0 put him at No. 47 overall.

Penalties also dogged Eluemunor. He got flagged 10 times, ranking him 122nd in the league. The eight-year veteran has been with four teams, landing with the Giants in 2024. Eluemunor started 15 games this past season, the second-highest total of his career.

And to be fair, Eluemunor excelled at times for the Giants despite a late-season position change he hoped to avoid, according to nypost.com.

“I didn’t expect it,” Eluemunor said. “But … I think I’m in the position I’m in because I’ve shown I can play both. Obviously, this season I believe I was playing right tackle at a high level. But who says I can’t do that at left tackle if I really buy into it and show not only myself but the rest of the league I can play left tackle at a high level, too, in a league that is desperate for tackles?”

Eluemunor said he wants to remain with the Giants despite the organization’s struggles.

“I’m trying to do everything I can here on the field and off the field to show this team I’m worth keeping around long term,” Eluemunor said. “And be one of the solutions to help turn this thing around and put us in the position we need to be in to win.”