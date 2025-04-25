There were no surprises for the New York Giants at the top of the draft, but would they follow up with a trade? Also, Abdul Carter’s Lawrence Taylor post became prescient at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carter posted a photo of Taylor a couple of weeks before the draft, leading people to speculate he expected to follow in one of the all-time great’s footsteps.

Taylor earned All-Pro honors eight times and captured the 1986 NFL MVP award. He played all 13 seasons with the Giants. Will Carter follow through with the same longevity and loyalty?

Giants land their guy in edge Abdul Carter

Carter totaled 12 sacks, a Big Ten-high 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and 68 combined tackles last season for Penn State. He earned the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He got rave reviews across the board, including a Pro Bowl talent 7.00 from nfl.com.

“Carter has the urgency and athletic talent to bombard the stat sheet,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s always first out and first into contact after the snap, but can dart into gaps or around blocks as a penetrator. He’s willing to scrap at the point of attack. Additional time in the weight room might be in order for his move up in class.

“Carter rushes with a rabid, all-game intensity that’s hard for opponents to match. He explodes out of the blocks and can force tackles to abandon their technique to go catch him. He can bend and flatten at the top of the rush or hit a game-breaking spin counter inside.”

That’s great stuff. The Giants may have hit a home run with this pick. And their defense instantly got better. He joins a defensive front that includes Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Bobby Okereke.

Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team couldn’t pass up on this type of player, according to espn.com.

“If there is a blue-chip or generational-type talent or something you just can't pass on, even if you maybe already have starters at that position, you don't pass on that type of player,” general manager Joe Schoen said at his predraft news conference.