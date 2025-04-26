Newly drafted New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter had ambitious hopes when he entered the NFL: he wanted to honor the legacy of Giants legend Lawrence Taylor by wearing the iconic No. 56 jersey. However, Carter received a firm “no” from Taylor himself, as the Hall of Famer emphasized that his retired number isn't up for grabs.

Carter took to social media Thursday night, expressing his thoughts after learning he wouldn't be allowed to don Taylor’s famed number. His response reflected a maturity beyond his years:

“The worst thing he could say was NO!! My stance don’t change, LT is the 🐐 nothing but respect… This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it,” Carter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Taylor, who wore No. 56 throughout his 13-year Hall of Fame career with the Giants, is considered the greatest defensive player in NFL history. Since Taylor retired in 1993, the Giants organization has honored him by permanently retiring his jersey. To date, no player has worn it since, and it appears that's not changing anytime soon.

Taylor was straightforward about his stance when asked by Steve Serby of the New York Post about Carter's request, stating bluntly: “I know he would love to wear that number. But, hey, I think it’s retired. Get another number. I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous.”

Abdul Carter will need to find a new number to don for the Giants

In recent years, some teams have relaxed their policies on retired numbers. Warren Moon, for instance, recently gave quarterback Cam Ward permission to wear his retired No. 1 jersey. However, Taylor has no intentions of allowing his iconic No. 56 back on the field.

When Carter hinted at wanting No. 56 during a conversation with Cowboys linebacker and former Penn State teammate Micah Parsons, Parsons immediately recognized the boldness of the idea. “I respect the hell out of that, dog,” Parsons told Carter. “That would be some legendary stuff.”

While Carter's ambition drew admiration from Parsons and many others around the league, the Giants and Taylor have remained steadfast about the significance of retired numbers. The gesture of retiring a jersey is meant to preserve the legacy of an iconic player. Allowing exceptions, even for promising talents like Carter, could diminish that honor.

Carter, coming off an outstanding collegiate career at Penn State, initially wore No. 11 as a Nittany Lion. While that number is already claimed by Parsons in the NFL, Carter will now seek a different path with a different number in New York. Yet his reverence for Taylor and his legacy remains evident, both in his respectful request and his gracious response upon being denied.

The message from Taylor and the Giants is clear: No. 56 will remain untouchable in New York. Carter, for his part, appears undeterred by the denial. Instead, he's motivated by it. If anything, this rejection could serve as extra fuel to propel him forward, forging his own identity within the Giants' storied franchise.