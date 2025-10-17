The New York Giants aim to advance to a 3-4 record when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 7. However, rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter is dealing with an injury just days before the contest, causing concern for the defense.

Reports indicate that Carter, who is 22 years old, is dealing with a hamstring injury and is ruled questionable for the game, according to Art Stapleton of USA Today. The good news is that the Giants don't seem to be too worried about Carter's situation.

“Giants listing Abdul Carter as questionable for Sunday after he was a limited participant in practice due to a hamstring. After speaking with Carter following practice and checking on it, doesn't sound like Giants are overly concerned about his status for Denver.”

That's about as good news as you can get in an injury update. Abdul Carter may take things slow on Friday and Saturday, but based on the report, it sounds like he has a good chance of playing for the Giants on Sunday.

Carter has played in six games so far in his rookie campaign and has already flashed potential as a possible future star for the franchise. Although he has struggled to record sacks, the former first-round pick is seemingly making strides in his development. Abdul Carter has recorded 13 combined tackles (seven solo), eight quarterback hits, and 0.5 sacks.

The Giants will release their final injury report on Saturday, but will have up to 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday to determine whether or not Carter will play. So, keep an eye out for any updates in the coming days.