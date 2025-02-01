The debate over Eli Manning’s Hall of Fame candidacy is reaching its climax, as the former New York Giants quarterback is one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Manning, who retired in 2019 after 16 seasons, has always been a divisive figure when it comes to Hall of Fame conversations. On Friday, he shared his thoughts on the topic during an appearance on Up & Adams with host Kay Adams.

“It's an honor to be included, it's an honor to be talked about, to make it to the 15,” Manning told Adams. “It's one of those things, you can't control it, so why worry about it? One way or the other, I'm not going to lose sleep over this next week… It's not going to change my thoughts around the NFL, my thoughts about my playing career.”

He even joked about enjoying the discussion, as he said:

“Maybe I like the attention. Maybe I want to extend this a few more years… it keeps me relevant if they have this debate.”

Eli Manning’s biggest case for the Hall of Fame is his playoff success. He is one of only six quarterbacks in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs, joining the likes of Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes. His two Super Bowl wins were especially notable because they came against Brady’s New England Patriots, including the stunning upset in Super Bowl XLII that ruined the Patriots' perfect season.

Manning was at his best when the pressure was on. His playoff passer rating (87.4) is actually higher than his regular-season rating (84.1), and in 12 postseason games, he threw 18 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. Many believe his ability to rise to the occasion in big moments is what makes him Hall of Fame-worthy.

Beyond his playoff heroics, Manning’s career stats place him among the most productive quarterbacks in history. He ranks ninth all-time in passing yards (57,023) and tenth in touchdown passes (366). He completed 4,895 of 8,119 passes (60.3%) and threw 244 interceptions in his 16-year career with the Giants. He even started 210 straight regular-season games, which is the second-longest streak for a quarterback behind Brett Favre, and it points to his greatness. He played 236 games, took 411 sacks, and added 567 rushing yards with seven rushing touchdowns.

However, not everyone is convinced he belongs in Canton. His detractors berate his inconsistency in the regular season. Manning’s 117-117 career record as a starter paints a picture of mediocrity, and he led the NFL in interceptions three times (2007, 2010, 2013). He never earned a First-Team All-Pro selection, never won an MVP award, and made only four Pro Bowl appearances. Even if Manning isn’t inducted, he remains one of the Giants’ greatest quarterbacks.