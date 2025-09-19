The New York Giants are coming off a tough loss in Week 2. Brian Daboll saw his team collapse against the Dallas Cowboys in overtime and lose 40-37. However, the Giants put up a great fight considering they were without offensive lineman Andrew Thomas. He and wide receiver Darius Slayton were on the injury report heading into a Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While New York is still trying to figure out how to get its team on track, getting their roster back to full health is the first step. Thomas has yet to play this season, putting backup Giants in the spot, where they have fallen short so far this season. However, he and Slayton are both trending in the right direction. Depending on how the next 48 hours go, each of them could play.

Thomas, Slayton, and starting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. were the big names on New York's injury report. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, though, the latter two are ready to go against the Chiefs. Thomas, on the other hand, needs to make a bit more progress before the medical staff gives him the green light.

“Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (calf) and WR Darius Slayton (groin/calf) are off the injury report and good to go Sunday night vs. the Chiefs. LT Andrew Thomas (foot) is officially questionable,” Pelissero said.

The Giants are under pressure to put up a good fight against Kansas City. The Chiefs are reeling after losing three straight games for the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career. Both teams enter Week 3 with a lot to prove, both to themselves and to the rest of the NFL. However, New York may enter at a disadvantage if Thomas does not get cleared before Sunday night.

Daboll has received a lot of criticism so far this season. An upset win over Kansas City would do a lot to silence his doubters. Luckily for him, his skill position players are back in the mix. However, he may have to be without an offensive lineman.