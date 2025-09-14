With the rumors on whether the New York Giants should start rookie Jaxson Dart after a rough Week 1 outing from Russell Wilson, there is someone who believes head coach Brian Daboll is handling the situation the wrong way. While the rumors around the Giants' quarterbacks will continue, basketball player Draymond Green gives his opinion on Daboll, one that will raise some eyebrows.

In the 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders, Wilson threw for 168 yards, along with zero touchdowns and picks in what was a mundane performance. Daboll wouldn't be committed to Wilson after the game, though he would announce it later, but Green believes that his being non-committal creates controversy.

The Golden State Warriors star would even say that Daboll “stinks” and should be on the hot seat this season, according to the podcast titled “Why is Draymond Green talking about Football? with Jordan Schultz.”

“If you thought he was ready, he'd be starting,” Green said. “So clearly you don't think he's ready. No, you don't overreact to Week 1 and throw him in the fire. I think that was poor by Brian Daboll to be non-committal on a quarterback, be committal on something. He sucks, man.”

“He's not good. And he kept his job, which was ridiculous,” Green continued. “But you come out non-committal, like you're creating controversy in a city that's already gonna create controversy. So he's not a good leader. That guy stinks, man. You don't come out noncommittal on Week 1. That's idiotic. That guy stinks. That's who should be on the hot seat, Brian Daboll; he stinks.”

Draymond Green is NOT a fan of how #Giants HC Brian Daboll has handled his QB situation so far in this young season. Draymond was furious. 😤 pic.twitter.com/V5wtieI23R — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 14, 2025

Giants “trying to be patient” when it comes to Russell Wilson

With the media banging the drum for the Giants' rookie in Dart, one has to wonder when the team will make the switch, and if it will be as soon as Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. While Wilson could rewrite the narrative and turn his season around, there's no denying that New York is prepared for Dart, but the team is “trying to be patient.”

“The Giants are starting Russell Wilson again. Despite a disastrous first start, he earned it through the spring and the summer. They do not want to be reactionary. They are trying to be patient,” Rapoport said Sunday. “However, this is a big however, everyone knows Jaxson Dart is coming, perhaps sooner rather than later. They do have a package of plays for him…They didn't last week. Once he gets in there, if he has success. It is all up in the air, because simply, he could just stay in.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Dart will play or even start for the team as the Giants look for their first win of the season against the Cowboys on Sunday.