Brian Burns, the New York Giants’ disruptive edge rusher who leads the NFL in sacks, said he expects to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles despite a hip issue that left him listed as questionable on the final injury report, via NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Burns, who has nine sacks this season, has terrorized opponents and given the Giants a consistent game-wrecker off the edge. His presence matters more than ever with the Giants trying to sustain pressure without surrendering much in the pass rush rotation. New York will welcome any chance to get its best defender on the field against an Eagles offensive line that’s battled injuries of its own.

Burns practiced this week and repeatedly downplayed the injury in media availability, telling reporters he planned to play. The Giants listed him as questionable, which gives the club flexibility, but also signals optimism that whatever is bothering Burns won’t keep him sidelined for the short term. Coaches typically lean conservative with high-impact players, but the message from Burns was clear: he plans to be active.

Article Continues Below

How the Eagles game unfolds likely depends on Burns’ snap count and whether the club limits him early. If Burns plays at or near his usual level, Philadelphia will have to account for his speed and power on every dropback and screen. If the Giants manage his workload, they still get a difference-maker who can change a game with one play.

Short-term, Giants fans can breathe a little easier. Long-term, New York will monitor Burns closely, and the team’s medical staff will decide whether to push him through pain for a single game or protect him for the stretch run. Either way, getting Brian Burns on the field would be a major boost for a defense that’s leaned on his pass-rushing punch all season.