The New York Giants desperately need a win this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Following a humiliating collapse in Week 7, New York is not only searching for answers but also potentially playing to keep their playoff hopes alive. While the Giants hold a surprising early-season Thursday Night Football win over Philadelphia, they will have to suit up in Week 8 without one of their top defensive stars.

When the Giants take the field in Philadelphia, they will be without safety Jevon Holland, who is out due to a knee injury sustained against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Garafolo adds that Holland will not travel with the team to Philadelphia after not practicing all week.

Holland's absence will be his first as a member of the Giants and deals a brutal blow to New York's secondary. Signed to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2025, Holland has been a stronghold for the G-Men, amassing 28 tackles and three pass deflections this season.

Article Continues Below

Through seven games, Holland ranks as the third-highest graded run defender with a 77.3 grade among qualified safeties, according to Pro Football Focus. His efforts were key in the Giants holding running back Saquon Barkley under 60 yards in their first meeting with the Eagles.

2022 fourth-round pick Dane Belton is in line to start in place of Holland in Week 8. Although Belton possesses a tremendous 90.1 tackling grade, he has struggled in coverage this season. In seven games, the veteran has allowed a 98.8 passer rating when targeted. Yet, Belton had one of his best games of the season against Philadelphia, totaling a season-high 92.9 coverage grade by allowing just two catches for 19 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Giants will have their hands full with the surging Eagles offense coming off a 326-yard and three-touchdown performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts. Add in the injury to Holland, who joins cornerback Paulson Adebo on the shelf this week, and New York will need another lights-out defensive performance to keep their NFC East rivals at bay.