One week after picking up their first win of the season, the New York Giants could not get out of their own way in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. The Giants committed five turnovers in the 26-14 loss, leaving Brian Daboll at a loss for words.

The Giants were up 14-3 at one point in the second quarter before everything fell apart, and they ceded 23 unanswered points. Daboll kept his reaction to the collapse brief after the loss, simply saying that it is “hard to do,” via ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Three of the Giants' turnovers were fumbles, with Dart adding a pair of interceptions. New York also turned the ball over on downs on its final drive of the game, giving the team six total turnovers in the game.

After scoring on their first two drives, the Giants punted on their next two before beginning their slide. Darius Slayton got the snowball rolling with a careless fumble at the end of the first half that allowed the Saints to take a 16-14 halftime lead.

New York got the ball to start the second half, but Dart ended that drive with an egregious fumble. The rookie let the ball slip out of his hands on a scramble without getting touched.

The Giants' offense would embark on a promising drive in its next time out, but Cam Skattebo added to the chaos, coughing up the ball in the red zone. That fumble would get returned for a touchdown, putting New York into a hole that it could not climb out of.

Giants beat themselves in Week 5 loss to Saints

Just by looking at the box score, the Giants beat the Saints in nearly every other category. They out-gained New Orleans 335-332, with a particularly noticeable edge on the ground. Yet, penalties and turnovers dropped them to 1-4 on the year.

In addition to their five turnovers, the Giants committed eight penalties that cost them 95 yards. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor particularly struggled with the referee's whistle, warranting three flags — two for holding and one for a false start.

New York entered the game leading the league in penalties, and its Week 5 performance only added fuel to that fire. The Giants have now lost at least 80 penalty yards in three of their first five games, including a horrendous 14-penalty disaster in a three-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys.