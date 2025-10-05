On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints, looking to pick up their second win of the young 2025 NFL season. It was also the second straight start for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who made his first NFL start last week in a win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a strong start for Dart and the Giants against the Saints, as he led them on touchdown drives on each of their first two possessions, completing a pass touchdown to cap off each.

Dart also showed some impressive mobility with his legs, breaking off multiple big runs. Coming into this year, some fans were concerned that Dart's habit of not sliding at the end of runs that he had at Ole Miss would carry over to the pros and result in injuries.

However, Dart made sure to slide on each of his first two runs in the game against the Saints.

Article Continues Below

“Two rushes, 26 yards for Dart. Two slides,” noted Jordan Raanan of the ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jaxson Dart is dealing for the #Giants. Looks like a guy who should have been QB1 to begin. He's 8 of 9 for 83 yards with 2 TDs (both Theo Johnson). Also has a team-high 27 rushing yards. That guy has the New York offense humming,” added Connor Hughes of SNYtv on X.

Overall, Dart has looked about as good as Giants fans could have realistically hoped for through a game and a half of his NFL career. The confidence that he clearly had in college at Ole Miss has translated over to the professional level, and he's been good at making decisions for when to throw and when to take off so far.

In any case, after the Saints game, the Giants will next take the field on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.