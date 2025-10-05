New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had a bizarre play on Sunday, in a game with the New Orleans Saints. Dart dropped the football while trying to run past the line of scrimmage on a play. Interestingly, no one was around Dart at the time. He simply dropped the football.

Oh no Jaxson Dart 😬 He drops the ball and the Saints recover it.pic.twitter.com/HhceEB2yXf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fumble occurred in the third quarter of the game, with the Giants trailing 16-14. New Orleans recovered the fumble.

Dart is hoping to lead the Giants Sunday to a second consecutive victory. The rookie led New York to a recent win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He threw a touchdown pass in that game, while running for another score.

The Giants and Saints are playing at time of writing Sunday. New Orleans is 0-4 on the season.

Jaxson Dart has been a spark for the Giants

Dart has shown in this rookie season that he is unafraid of making plays and taking contact. Giants coaches have had to try and restrain Dart from running too much on the field, and taking hard hits without sliding.

The Giants quarterback seemed to be sped up when he made his “ghost fumble” on Sunday. New York is trying to recover from a 0-3 start to the year. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson struggled under center for New York, leading to Dart's opportunity.

New York is also without one of their most explosive playmakers. Malik Nabers is lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL. The Giants, who have struggled mightily in recent years, must find some new players to step up on offense and help Dart.

The Giants are 1-3 this year.