The New York Giants will have a new starting quarterback for the rest of the season, as rookie Jaxson Dart will take the place of Russell Wilson after just three weeks. After a 0-3 start, the Giants are looking for any type of positivity, and the first place to make a change was at quarterback.

Head coach Brian Daboll shared the news with the media, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Brian Daboll confirmed the team intends to start Jaxson Dart the rest of the season; Russell Wilson will back him up,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The hope now is that Dart can give the juice they've needed on offense for the past few weeks, and he can be the quarterback of the present and the future.

Article Continues Below

It was obvious that the Giants had hit a new low during their Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the fans let them hear it as they started to boo. They also began chanting for Dart to replace Wilson. After the game, Wilson spoke about the chants.

“Yeah, I think there’s highs and lows. There’s always tough moments. You've got to have thick skin,” Wilson said via ESPN's Jordan Raanan. “You got to be able to know who you are, know the player that you are, know what you’re capable of. Obviously, I’ve been able to show that throughout my career and, obviously, last week and everything else too, what we’re capable of as an offense.”

As for Dart, he said that he didn't hear the chants, but his goal was to support Wilson however he could while he was on the bench. Now, it looks like Wilson will be the one supporting Dart while he's on the field. Dart's first challenge as the starting quarterback will be against the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers.