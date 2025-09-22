The New York Giants lost their third game of the season, this time 22-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week, it looked like the offense found a rhythm and was going to be okay, but they went back to their old ways this week, not scoring a touchdown. Similar to Week 1, Russell Wilson was inefficient with 160 passing yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

In the first half, the Giants fans let Wilson have it, as the boos started. They also chanted for Jaxson Dart to replace him, which the rookie claimed he did not hear, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“I'm just trying to be a really good teammate,” Dart said. “Any time he's coming off on the sideline, I like to just kind of listen to know what he has to say, to know what his perspective is on things. To get the coaching points from the coaches and try to do my best to encourage the guys around me. I've said this all before. This is all kind of new to me. I've tried to just take a different perspective. It's hard when the offense isn't playing up to standard.”

Through three weeks, the offense has not played up to its standard, and it will be interesting to see if any changes will be made soon.

Article Continues Below

Russell Wilson addresses Jaxson Dart chants

Wilson was asked about the chants of the Giants fans wanting Dart, and it doesn't seem like they're bothering him.

“Yeah, I think there’s highs and lows. There’s always tough moments. You've got to have thick skin,” Wilson said. “You got to be able to know who you are, know the player that you are, know what you’re capable of. Obviously, I’ve been able to show that throughout my career and, obviously, last week and everything else too, what we’re capable of as an offense.”

Head coach Brian Daboll did not let it be known who would be the starting quarterback next week, something that he always tries not to do right after the game. The Giants have not had the best schedule to open the season when looking at their opponents, so changing quarterbacks may not make much of a difference. At the same time, it wouldn't hurt to get a different look for the offense at some point if things don't get better.