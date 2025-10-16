After their Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo let out a raucous “Woo!” akin to something you'd hear WWE legend Ric Flair say.

Speaking to NJ.com, Flair revealed his reaction to Skattebo doing his signature chant, which he has been doing since high school. “I would just say, ‘Thank you for keeping me alive,'” Flair said about what he'd tell Skattebo. “There's only a few of us left.”

The “Woo!” came after Skattebo ripped his shirt off following the Giants' upset win over the Eagles. “The Wooooo is better,” Flair said to NJ.com.

Earlier in his career, Skattebo used to yell “Woo!” after every big run. However, he knows he can't keep that up these days. “I'm too tired,” he told NJ.com. “I've got to catch my breath for the next play. When I was young and energized, I had enough stamina to do it throughout the game.”

Flair then requested the journalist give Skattebo his phone number, saying the running back could call him “anytime.” Skattebo later took down his number; perhaps he will give him a call soon.

Skattebo lit up when shown the text messages the journalist exchanged with him. “That's awesome,” Skattebo said. “I'd be willing to talk to him, obviously. It's awesome that he even knows who I am.”

Granted, Skattebo is not necessarily a WWE fan. He grew up watching it with his grandfather, so Flair has some connection to him. “That was our connection,” said Skattebo.

Article Continues Below

Cam Skattebo broke out in the Giants' win over the Eagles

Skattebo had the best game of his rookie season against the Eagles in Week 6. The Giants upset the Eagles on Thursday Night Football for their second win with Jaxson Dart under center.

He had 98 rushing yards on 19 carries, and he scored three touchdowns. Additionally, he caught two passes from Dart for 12 yards.

Currently, Skattebo is 19th in the NFL in rushing yards (338) and tied for third in rushing touchdowns (five). He has caught 20 passes for 155 yards.

Skattebo was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He broke out in his last year in college, rushing for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns.