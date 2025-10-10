There are not many players like New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo, as the running back got shirtless after the team's Thursday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, Skattebo and quarterback Jaxson Dart made their way to the Thursday Night Football crew. While talking to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Skattebo tore his undershirt off, and Fitzpatrick similarly took off his shift. The two stood shirtless in front of the MetLife Stadium crowd as the fans roared.

Fitzpatrick yelled Skattebo's name a couple of times, and they yelled as they chest-bumped. Meanwhile, Dart was holding the microphone for Skattebo.

Cam Skattebo scored 3 touchdowns in the Giants' Thursday Night Football win over the Eagles

While Skattebo has been playing well all year, his breakout came against the defending Super Bowl champions. Skattebo has taken the reins as the starting running back for the Giants, and he rushed for 98 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns against the Eagles. He also caught two passes for 12 yards.

This was a massive rebound after his Week 5 game. In the Giants' loss to the New Orleans Saints, Skattebo only rushed for 59 yards and had a crucial fumble that helped their opponent add to their lead.

The Giants beat the Eagles for the first time since Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. However, the Eagles' starters did not play the whole game.

In their Week 6 encounter, Dart had a gritty performance and earned his second win as the starting quarterback. He first beat the Los Angeles Chargers, who were undefeated at the time, in Week 4.

Dart passed for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on the ground. At one point, Dart exited the game, sending Giants fans into a panic. Luckily, he returned during the next drive, and he finished the game.

Skattebo and Dart have given the Giants new life as rookies. They are a dynamic duo, and they put the NFL on notice after beating the Eagles.

The Eagles have now lost two games in a row. The dagger occurred in the fourth quarter when Jalen Hurts threw an interception to Cor'Dale Flott.

They will face again in two weeks in Week 8. The Giants will head to Philadelphia to face their division rivals once again. Before their next game, the Eagles will face the Vikings.