It does not sound like the legendary Ric Flair, the man who is chasing him for WWE immortality, John Cena, took offense to a recent jab on Monday Night RAW.

Flair spoke with TMZ about Cena's recent promo, during which he took a shot at the 17-time world champion. He just seemed grateful to be around to hear the roast.

“Well, I'm just glad I'm alive after the life I've led to be able to hear it,” Flair said. “But I've got news for John — they've been trying to get rid of the ‘Woo!' [chant] for 50 years; the ‘Woo!' ain't going away, neither is Ric Flair!

“The odds of him winning the 17th world title are astronomical,” he continued.

As for Cena's heel turn, Flair is all for it. “I love it,” he praised. “I think [it's] the coolest thing they could've done. As a matter of fact, I was hoping [he'd] win the Royal Rumble — that was a great finish there, too. I'm excited for it.”

During Cena's promo on the March 24, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, Cena mentioned his intentions after WrestleMania 41.

“At WrestleMania, I make history by winning a 17th Championship, and I finally force you to forget the name of the fun machine jet flying woooo Ric Flair,” Cena said (via TMZ). “You will forever say the name John Cena.”

Why is John Cena cashing WWE legend Ric Flair?

Cena has been chasing Flair's record for the most recognized WWE world championship reigns. They are currently tied at 16 a piece, and Cena looks to break the tie in 2025.

They have been tied for the record for over eight years. Cena last won the WWE Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble PLE against AJ Styles.

Since then, he has failed to win singles matches, let alone championships. His 16th title reign lasted a couple of weeks as he lost it to Bray Wyatt at Elimination Chamber.

In the years since, Cena has become a part-time performer. He left WWE to chase his Hollywood dreams, becoming a bonafide movie star with roles in the Fast & Furious and Transformers franchises.

At the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE, Cena announced his farewell tour, which will run through 2025. Cena is in the midst of his final run with the company, and he has competed in two matches since the start of the calendar year.

First, he competed in the Royal Rumble on February 1. Cena was the runner-up, losing to the eventual winner, Jey Uso, who is challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The following month, Cena won the Elimination Chamber match. The win earned him a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

After the match, Cena turned heel for the first time in decades. He aligned himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has been feuding with Rhodes for over a year.