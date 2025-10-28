There are not many organizations in sports that have it worse than the New York Giants right now. The days since Eli Manning retired have taken a serious toll on this team. The team has struggled for the most part, but this season, things really started to elevate until it ultimately crashed extremely hard.

In Week 4, the Giants hosted the Los Angeles Chargers. At 0-3, head coach Brian Daboll had to make a change at quarterback. Jaxson Dart replaced Russell Wilson, and the Giants upset the Chargers in that game. However, star wide receiver Malik Nabers injured his knee and found out after the game that he had torn his ACL. The Giants, without Nabers, would later upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. 17 days later, the Giants and Eagles met again.

Midway through the game, the Giants experienced another brutal blow. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo dislocated his ankle while being tackled. Skattebo was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The Giants have now lost two major weapons for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Injuries are the worst, and it will be difficult for the Giants to overcome this in 2025. Both Nabers and Skattebo are expected to play next season. Nabers had his surgery for the ACL on Tuesday.

Skattebo was officially placed on IR on Tuesday.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. will take over the starting running back duties. On the season, he has 45 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown. He is averaging 3.5 yards per carry with 10 catches for 68 yards. Against Philly, he ran the ball 10 times for 39 yards.