It's easy to forget that before the New England Patriots were in Super Bowl 60, they were 4-13 with rookie quarterback Drake Maye. The New York Giants may have a similar turnaround with John Harbaugh, whom they recently hired as their head coach.

At least that's what legendary quarterback Eli Manning believes. There are quite a few similarities between where the Patriots were and where the Giants are. New York just completed their first season with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, finishing 4-13. Now, they are heading into 2026 with an established head coach in their first season with an established coach.

Speaking to Esports Insider, Manning explained why the Giants could see Patriots-like success next season. He knows that more than ever before, the NFL is set up for fast turnarounds. Manning believes his former team is taking the right steps to have one.

“You look at the Patriots today, they got a second-year quarterback and a new coach, and you can make that jump,” Manning explained. “The Giants have a talented roster; they have good players, and it’s about getting your leaders to play at a high level, but also for them to lead the others and have that belief that we can make changes, and it’s a commitment.

Article Continues Below

“But I think we have the right players and the right leaders that can get everybody to believe that they can be a playoff team,” he continued.

Ultimately, he is “so excited” to see Dart in this new regime and with Malik Nabers, who missed most of 2025 with a torn ACL. Dart will have to “stay healthy,” but Manning sees a bright future for the Giants.

“So excited for Jaxson Dart, excited to get Nabers back. You gotta stay healthy, and you gotta have some things go your way,” Manning explained. “But between the draft, free agency and the players that we have and a great coach, you can make that turnaround very quickly.”

For the last 18 seasons, Harbaugh served as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He led the Ravens to the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons, and they won one Super Bowl. The Giants haven't won a Super Bowl since Manning was in his prime during the 2011 season. Perhaps they will be back sooner than expected.