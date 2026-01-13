The New York Giants are looking for a new head coach. New York is continuing to flirt with John Harbaugh about their job opening. Harbaugh is now talking to fired Giants head coach Brian Daboll, as well as former New York legend quarterback Eli Manning regarding the opening.

“Eli Manning and Brian Daboll are among the voices who have called John Harbaugh to give him a strong recommendation on Jaxson Dart and the Giants. Daboll showing some class here. Good for him,” The Athletic's Ian O'Connor posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Harbaugh was seen by many as the top coach available on the NFL market, after he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens. That may change quickly as Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday he is stepping down from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tomlin and the Steelers defeated Harbaugh's Ravens in Week 18 of the NFL season.

Other teams looking at Harbaugh include the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. Harbaugh studied tape of Titans quarterback Cam Ward, and interviewed for the Falcons job.

Harbaugh spent nearly 20 years with the Ravens. He won a Super Bowl in Baltimore during the 2012 season.

John Harbaugh is showing interest in the Giants head coaching position

Article Continues Below

Harbaugh has also been reportedly looking at tape of Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. He seems quite interested in Dart, as this latest reporting shows he is learning more about him.

The Giants have not been a successful franchise since former head coach Tom Coughlin departed. New York has struggled since then, including under the tenure of Daboll. Daboll was fired amidst another frustrating season in 2025.

The Giants have reportedly been in touch with several candidates. Mike McCarthy is also in the running for this opening.

“We're going to cast a wide net, and there's no directive that it has to be an offensive guy or defensive guy or special teams or college or whatever it may be, having head coaching experience previously,” team general manager Joe Schoen said, per ESPN. “We are going to find the best leader for the franchise.”

New York finished the 2025 season last in the NFC East with a 4-13 overall record. New York currently has the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.