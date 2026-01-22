If there's one person who's excited about the New York Giants hiring John Harbaugh, it's the legendary quarterback Eli Manning, who thinks it could do wonders for Jaxson Dart in his second year in the NFL.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Manning gave his thoughts on the Giants hiring Harbaugh as the franchise's 21st head coach. He thinks Harbaugh could help unlock Dart's potential.

“I think it's a great situation,” Manning said. “And Jaxson Dart, I think, had a great first year. He has that ability; obviously, he can throw the ball on time and get it out there. He has the ability to run with his feet, he can scramble, and he can extend plays in the pocket. As a defense, that's hard to defend. He can win in a lot of different ways.”

Of course, Dart will have to put in the work and stay healthy. He missed games with a concussion in 2025, and he made several visits to the blue tent on the sideline. Manning was the Giants' iron man while on the team. He didn't miss a start due to injury, and he had his consecutive starts streak ended in 2017 when he was benched for a game. It still ranks as the third-longest streak in NFL history.

“Obviously, the number one thing he's gotta learn [is] to be available every week. He takes some hits, and that's just something, you know, being young and understanding, Hey, these guys are big in the NFL, and the hits are a little bit bigger, and so you've got to learn when to slide, when to take the hits and do those things.”

Manning is optimistic that Harbaugh's presence can help Dart in this area. “Bringing in coach Harbaugh, a guy [who's] been successful. He's been in the league; he knows how to handle the New York media. There's gonna be no situation that's new to him or too big for him, and just bringing that belief that, Hey, we can win here, and having these young players step into that role of being leaders of this team and creating a great culture. I'm excited about the future of the Giants,” Manning concluded.