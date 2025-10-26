On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants hit the field on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, in search of their third win of the season. The game marked a rematch of the two teams from two weeks away, when the Giants shockingly demolished the Eagles at home on Thursday Night Football.

Unfortunately, the Giants got some tough news on the injury front in the first half of this game when standout running back Cam Skattebo went down with a gruesome leg injury following a tackle from an Eagles defender that caused him to fall at a very awkward angle.

Skattebo was forced to leave the game due to the injury, and afterward, quarterback and fellow rookie Jaxson Dart could be seen screaming on the sidelines.

(video via NFL insider Jordan Schutz).

Skattebo was not the first standout young player for the Giants to go down with an injury this year, as wide receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL several weeks ago in a home win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although no official timetable has been given thus far, it would stand to reason that Skattebo will likely miss significant time considering how ugly the injury looked on replay.

Meanwhile, the Giants found themselves doing a good job of hanging around vs the Eagles in the first half despite the setback, and despite giving up a mammoth touchdown run to Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley (a former Giant) on the second play of the game.

In any case, Giants fans will hope that the injury bug finally leaves their team alone as yet another young potential star has gone down. Up next for the Giants at the conclusion of the Eagles game will be a home contest against the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.