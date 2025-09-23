It is finally Jaxson Dart time for the New York Giants. Veteran QB Russell Wilson struggled in two out of three games to start the season, leading New York to a 0-3 record. That was apparently enough to cost him his job.

The writing was on the wall. Giants head coach Brian Daboll is on the hot seat and was noncommittal when talking about Russ after Week 3's loss.

“We’re working through all personnel decisions. We’ll do that in the next few days,” Daboll said Sunday, via SNY. “I’d say we’re evaluating everything.”

That led to plenty of speculation that Dart could become the starter sooner rather than later. In fact, Peter Schrager speculated that Dart could be the starter as early as this week.

“When Russell Wilson was in there, you heard the boo birds,” Schrager continued. “The schedule's brutal. We know that there's never going to be a good time,” Schrager continued. “I would not be shocked if he's under center Sunday against the Chargers.”

The Giants formally announced on Tuesday that Jaxson Dart will be their starter moving forward.

Dart will face a major test in his first game as starter against the Chargers.

Will he provide enough of a spark to turn things around in New York? Or is this the beginning of the end for the Brian Daboll-Joe Schoen era with the Giants?

Let's get into some bold predictions ahead of Jaxson Dart's NFL debut against the Chargers in Week 4.

Dart will target Malik Nabers at least 10 times against Chargers

Jaxson Dart is one of New York's symbols of the future. And Malik Nabers figures to be his favorite target for years to come.

The superstar receiver struggled in Week 3, only hauling in two receptions for 13 yards.

Kansas City did sell out to stop Nabers, but that is no excuse in the NFL. Wilson's benching is arguably tied, in part, to not getting Nabers the ball enough.

I don't believe that Dart will make the same mistake.

The Giants should make a concerted effort to get the Dart to Nabers connections humming early. It is hard to overstate how important the chemistry between the two will be for New York's offense. Both now and in future seasons.

As such, it would shock me if the Giants did not force feed Nabers against the Chargers. Even though LA has one of the stickiest secondaries in the NFL.

Dart will make sure to get Nabers at least 10 targets in Week 4. At least half of them will be plays designed specifically to get Nabers the ball.

If the Giants do this, Dart should feel more comfortable in his first full NFL game.

Giants making heavy use of designed running plays for Dart

Dart is not just a pocket passer. He is a capable runner who allows New York to incorporate designed quarterback runs into their offense.

New York has already put Dart onto the field this season (albeit in a limited capacity) as a runner. The volume of quarterback running plays should increase now that Dart is the full-time starter.

One major benefit of starting Dart is that New York's unique packages are no longer confined to simply running plays. The Giants can install run, pass, and play-action plays that all look similar to keep opposing defenses guessing.

In theory, this will continue to improve throughout the season. Especially as the team gets more reps of a Dart-focused offense in practice.

With that in mind, I don't believe the Giants will take too exotic of an approach in Week 4. But they'll put a few things on tape for other teams to think about.

Let's say that Dart will run the ball at least nine times against the Chargers. Those can be split between designed quarterback runs and scrambles.

The Giants could be much more dangerous on offense if they lean into Dart's ability to run. It could even be enough to keep them competitive with the undefeated Chargers.

Jaxson Dart has one turnover in debut as Giants starting QB

It is easy to become optimistic about what Dart could become with the Giants.

But we have to stay focused on Week 4 here. Dart is still a rookie quarterback who is making his first start in the NFL. He is also going up against a ferocious Chargers defense that is one the league's best.

The addition of Dart is great for the long-term prospects of the Giants. But it may not be enough to get them a win in Week 4.

I believe that Dart will throw at least one interception in his NFL debut. That number could easily be higher, but I imagine the Giants will design a strategy that will reduce Dart's ability to make costly mistakes.

The first game of the Jaxson Dart era may be bumpy, but he still has a bright future. Don't lose sight of that, Giants fans.