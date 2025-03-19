During the offseason, third-year New York Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt underwent a physical transformation that may help him going into the 2025 NFL season.

Photos have emerged of the former third-round pick on social media. He appears to have put on muscle during the offseason while retaining his slim frame. Perhaps this will help him get open against physical cornerbacks.

Star: Giants WR Jalin Hyatt looks like he's been in the weight room non-stop this offseason. A breakout season is incoming 👀 pic.twitter.com/NwcMrOQbqO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Some fans aren't buying Hyatt's transformation. A fan commented on Dov Kleiman's post on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “By weight room, I think you mean tattoo parlor,” taking note of the increase in tattoos on his body.

Another fan weighed in, “He sucks, there is a reason why he didn't play this past season,” while a different X user said, “No[,] it doesn't.”

Will Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt's physical transformation help him?

Fans will have to wait and see what the result of the transformation will be. Hyatt is coming off a disappointing season in 2024, during which he only caught eight passes for 62 yards.

The lack of targets and snaps was not due to his availability. Hyatt did appear in 16 games throughout the 17-game regular season, but he was only targeted 19 times by the Giants' quarterbacks.

His sophomore season in the NFL was a far cry from his rookie campaign. During his rookie season, Hyatt had over double the targets (40) than in his second season.

While he has yet to score a touchdown, Hyatt did catch 23 passes in 2023. He logged 373 yards, averaging 16.2 yards per catch, and gained the Giants 23 first downs.

Hyatt was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college football at Tennessee from 2020-22 for the Volunteers.

In college, Hyatt had a breakout season in 2022. He caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. It was his only season of more than 1,000 yards, but it caught the eye of the Giants.

After his NFL debut, where he caught no passes, he caught two passes for 89 yards in his second game against the Arizona Cardinals. It remains one of the best games of his career, and he caught a crucial 58-yard pass from Daniel Jones that helped propel the Giants to a comeback victory.

Later in the season, he had his best game with the Giants. Against the New England Patriots, Hyatt caught six passes for 109 yards.