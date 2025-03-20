When examining the best NFL team fits for free agents, analyst Nick Shook played match-maker for the New York Giants. Shook paired free agent quarterback Jameis Winston with the Giants, a team desperate in need of a quarterback. Shook had noted earlier that the Giants were also the best option for Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP has yet to make a decision and has the quarterback market frozen.“I know I paired Rodgers with the Giants above, but they need multiple QB options,” Shook opined. “We know what the Jameis Winston Experience entails at this point in his career.”

Winston is infamous for his ability to push the ball down the field despite being prone to costly interceptions. He helps receivers accrue receiving yards over the course of a season with his willingness to throw downfield. And he's emerged as one of the better fits for New York at this stage of free agency. Matt Harmon joked during the Giants' win over the Colts that wide receiver Malik Nabers could benefit from the win. It would result in a lower draft pick that could set the team up to sign Winston in the offseason.

Malik Nabers dominating the Colts so that his team can’t draft a rookie QB high and is then forced to sign Jameis Winston in free agency, who will pummel him with enough targets that he clears 2,000 yards next season. 3D chess by the rookie. — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 29, 2024 Expand Tweet

Why Jameis Winston could be a prudent add for the New York Giants

Even if the Giants draft a quarterback third overall in the upcoming NFL Draft, they could use a veteran arm. Or two. Even ex-Giant Saquon Barkley seemed to agree at the Super Bowl. When Winston asked Barkley where he should sign at the opening media ceremonies in New Orleans, Barkley noted that he thinks New York needs a quarterback. When asked to clarify which side of MetLife he was suggesting Winston call home next, he made clear he was talking about Big Blue.

The Giants met with Winston on Tuesday as they await Rodgers' choice. Rodgers was between the Vikings, Steelers, and filling the Giants' own need under center. But reports from Wednesday indicate the Vikings are moving forward with their search without Rodgers in their plans. Whether Rodgers signs with New York or not, keeping options open is prudent by the front office.

If the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns both stand pat and select Cameron Ward and Shedeur Sanders, selecting the best player available becomes the next-best option for a team like the Giants in need of talent. And if New York was truly set on leaving the draft with a quarterback, they could select Colorado's Travis Hunter at #3 overall and trade back into the first round for someone like Alabama's Jalen Milroe. On Wednesday, Milroe made headlines with his impressive 40-yard dash time at Alabama's pro day.