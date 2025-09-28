The New York Giants tallied their first win of the 2025 season on Sunday with a 21-18 upset over the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium.

The day belonged to Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, whose efforts revived a Giants milestone unseen in 45 years. The last time two rookies both cleared 50 rushing yards came in 1980, when Larry Heater and Leon Perry did it against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dart, the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, became the fourth New York rookie quarterback selected in the first round to start in the common draft era, joining Phil Simms (1979), Eli Manning (2004), and Daniel Jones (2019). In his debut, the Ole Miss product completed 13 of 20 passes (65%) for 111 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions, finishing with a 96.0 passer rating. He added 10 carries for 54 yards and another score on the ground. Dart’s first NFL touchdown came on a 15-yard run that ended a nine-play, 89-yard opening drive.

Skattebo, starting in place of the injured Tyrone Tracy Jr., carried 25 times for 79 yards and added two receptions for 11 yards. He also converted a crucial two-point try in the third quarter. Together, Dart and Skattebo led a Giants rushing attack that totaled 161 yards and controlled possession for 35:28 compared to the Chargers’ 24:22.

However, the victory came at a cost. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who had two catches for 20 yards, exited in the second quarter with a non-contact knee injury while attempting to haul in a deep pass on a free play. Nabers was carted off, and reports indicate New York fear a torn ACL. His absence left the Giants thin at receiver, with Darius Slayton leading the team with 44 yards through the air.

New York pressured Justin Herbert relentlessly. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence intercepted a tipped pass in the first quarter, his first career pick, and returned it 37 yards to set up a field goal. Cornerback Dru Phillips added a 56-yard interception return to the Chargers’ 3-yard line, setting up Dart’s first passing touchdown, a shovel pass to tight end Theo Johnson. Outside linebacker Abdul Carter led with five quarterback hits, while Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux each recorded sacks. In total, the Giants hit Herbert 12 times and forced him into two interceptions, snapping his streak of nine consecutive road games without a pick.

As for the Chargers, Herbert finished 23-of-41 for 203 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, adding a two-point conversion run. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton was a bright spot, rushing for 128 yards on just 12 carries, including a 54-yard touchdown. Los Angeles also lost starting left tackle Joe Alt to a high ankle sprain, further straining their protection.

The breakthrough win nudged the Giants to 1-3 and saddled the Chargers with their first setback at 3-1. Awaiting New York in Week 5 is a road test against the still-winless New Orleans Saints (0-4).