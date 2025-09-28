The New York Giants came into Week 4 without a win, but they left with one as they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18. It was a new sense of energy for the Giants as this was Jaxson Dart's first start of his rookie career, and there's no doubt that he delivered in the moment.

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll was seen embracing Dart on the sidelines, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“Brian Daboll just went up to Jaxson Dart after the game, whispered in his ear and all fired up pounded on his chest. Giants win 21-18 over the Chargers in Dart's first start. Their first win of the season,” Raanan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brian Daboll and Jaxson Dart share a moment after the Giants' first win of the season 😊 https://t.co/VRoe1omM8u pic.twitter.com/LoYfKySb0d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2025

Dart finished the game with 111 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and a rushing touchdown.

After a rough loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, Daboll was noncommittal on who would start in Week 4. Russell Wilson has gotten the start in the first three weeks of the season, but the offense has been on and off, and it hasn't been enough to get them a win. Days after the game, Daboll made the change and claimed Dart as the starter for the rest of the season.

So far, that move has paid off as they got their first win of the season, and it was against a quality opponent in the Chargers, who came into the game undefeated. Dart and the Giants' offense made it hard for the Chargers to get crucial stops throughout the game, and they were able to make things happen through the air and on the ground.

The one thing that Giants fans are holding their breath about is the status of Malik Nabers, as he had to get carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury.

As of now, the Giants will celebrate the win and be pleased with Dart as their new starting quarterback.