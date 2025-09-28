The New York Giants lead the Los Angeles Chargers 13-10 at halftime, as the club is trying to earn its first win of the season. However, things went south in the second quarter after Malik Nabers was carted off with an apparent knee injury. To make matters worse, Jaxson Dart was spotted grabbing at his hamstring soon after Nabers' injury.

Reports indicate that Dart, who is 22 years old, was grabbing at his hamstring while on the field and when he was leaving for the sideline after the drive, according to Pat Leonard of NYDN Sports.

“CBS broadcast shows Jaxson Dart flexing his left leg as he grabs his left hamstring while standing in the backfield during a running play. He just kept the ball on another run but got tripped up for a sack… Dart grabbing his hamstring again as he walked off the field at the end of that last drive.”

However, it may not be anything to worry about. Jaxson Dart was not receiving any treatment from trainers on the sideline, and he was seen walking around trying to work out whatever problem may be occurring, per Art Stapleton of USA Today. Stapleton speculates that the 2025 first-round pick might be dealing with a cramp in his hamstring.

“Doesn't appear like Jaxson Dart is receiving any treatment on the Giants' sideline. He's walking around and isn't favoring anything at the moment. So we'll see. Might just be cramping up.”

After initially playing through the injury, the Giants decided to put Russell Wilson into the game, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. It might be a precautionary move, as head coach Brian Daboll likely doesn't want his rookie quarterback to experience a long-term injury. So for now, Wilson is playing quarterback for New York.

“A lot going on with the Giants, who have Russell Wilson back in at QB.”

Giants fans were thrilled to see Jaxson Dart take the field for his debut start, as they gave him a standing ovation. Through two quarters of play, Dart has recorded 59 passing yards while owning a 70.0% completion percentage. He has also run for 44 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, his hamstring situation isn't serious, and the rookie quarterback can continue without a hiccup.