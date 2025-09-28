The New York Giants announced earlier in the week that rookie Jaxson Dart would make his debut start against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's a decision that has the fanbase ecstatic, as many have been clamoring for Dart to play over Russell Wilson. The fans showed their appreciation before kickoff by giving Dart a standing ovation as he took the field.

Giants fans couldn't help but stand up and cheer for the 22-year-old rookie. After years of inconsistent quarterback play, the fanbase has high hopes of Jaxson Dart turning everything around for the franchise.

A huge ovation from Giants fans for Jaxson Dart

On his first career drive, Dart led the Giants down the field and put seven points on the board with a rushing touchdown of his own. He completed two of his two pass attempts on the drive, with both attempts going to superstar wideout Malik Nabers.

The Giants picked Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, head coach Brian Daboll and his staff initially planned for the former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback to sit on the bench behind Russell Wilson. The front office focused on the quarterback position in the offseason, as they also signed Jameis Winston as a free agent.

But after beginning the 2025-26 season with a 0-3 record, and Wilson not playing all that great, the Giants decided it was time to give Dart a chance under center. A new era officially begins in New York, as the club hopes to earn its first win of the season against a tough Chargers team in Week 4.