Once a Rebel, always a Rebel, as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart‘s coach at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, showed when he attended the New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints game to support the young star.

Kiffin shared a picture from his seat at the game. He appeared to be up in a luxury suite, and he captioned the post, “LFG [Jaxson Dart].”

Obviously, Kiffin played an integral part in Dart becoming the Giants' starting quarterback. He coached him for three years at Ole Miss before he was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In Week 5, Dart made his second start for the Giants. They were riding high after upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers the week before.

The Saints were winless heading into Week 5, but they beat the Giants 26-14. The Giants started hot, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives. However, those would be the only times they got in the endzone.

Dart started the game with two passing touchdowns. But he later threw two interceptions. He added another 55 rushing yards, the second most on the team behind Cam Skattebo, who had 59 rushing yards.

Giants' QB Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin's time at Ole Miss

From 2022 to 2024, Dart was coached by Kiffin at Ole Miss. Dart transferred to Ole Miss after starting his collegiate career at USC.

During his time at Ole Miss, Dart was named First-team All-SEC once (in 2024). In 2024, Dart passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 495 yards and three touchdowns.

One year earlier, Dart passed for nearly 3,400 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.

Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Kiffin was the head coach of Tennessee, USC, and Florida Atlantic. Currently, the Rebels are undefeated at 5-0. Their most recent win came against LSU. They won that game 24-19. Their next game is against Washington State on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Then, they have a date against the Georgia Bulldogs.