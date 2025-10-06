The excitement around New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart reached an all-time high following his debut victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. His follow-up performance saw the hype train pumping the brakes after a 26-14 loss vs. the winless New Orleans Saints.

In defeat, Dart completed 65% of his passes for two touchdowns but committed three turnovers, including two interceptions — a far cry from his two-touchdown and turnover-less performance the week prior.

Yet, for a rookie quarterback, early-career blunders are expected, and Dart knows that. The 25th overall pick did not shy away from his errors and vowed to fix the costly turnovers when speaking to the media after the Week 5 loss.

“I'm the leader of the offense,” Dart said. “So I think that, anytime those things happen, it kind of falls back on the leader. I'm going to take that responsibility, and I'm going to continue to have conversations with the guys. We're going to clean that stuff up.”

Jaxson Dart told his teammates “This one’s on me.” pic.twitter.com/tXtvkK9AoS — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 5, 2025

Jaxson Dart came out of the gates firing on all cylinders against New Orleans, leading the Giants to consecutive touchdown drives and a 14-3 lead. Unfortunately, the 13:01 mark in the second quarter would be the last time New York would reach the endzone throughout the game.

Dart followed the second touchdown drive with back-to-back punts while wideout Darius Slayton capped off the first half with a fumble. Dart opened the second half the same way the first half ended. After seven plays to get the Giants past midfield, Dart took a sack on first-and-ten at the New Orleans' 43-yard line, coughing the ball up in the process and ending the drive.

When asked what positives he could take from the first two scoring drives despite the turnovers, Dart answered candidly.

“I'm definitely not into moral victories,” said Dart. “It's a loss. I don't really care what happened during the game. I felt like the whole game, we moved the ball just fine. We just had turnovers. There weren't many times we got stopped on a three-and-out. I thought we were really good in the open field. We just turned the ball over.”

The loss drops the Giants to 1-4, but Dart will not have to wait long to correct his mistakes as a Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles awaits in Week 6.