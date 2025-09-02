Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will open the 2025 NFL season as the New York Giants’ backup, with veteran Russell Wilson named the starter for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Tuesday that the Giants’ official depth chart lists Dart as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Wilson.

“Giants’ Week 1 depth chart lists Jaxson Dart as Russell Wilson’s backup, QB2,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dart, 22, was selected by New York with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Ole Miss quarterback showcased poise and playmaking ability throughout the preseason. In three games, he totaled 372 passing yards on 32-of-47 attempts for a 68 percent completion rate. He added three touchdown passes, no interceptions, and also contributed on the ground with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown.

His performance provided a glimpse of the future for the Giants, but the organization remains committed to Wilson’s veteran leadership as the season begins.

Russell Wilson starts Week 1 as Jaxson Dart backs him up in Giants’ revamped QB room

Wilson, 36, signed a one-year deal with New York in March worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The former Super Bowl champion brings 13 years of NFL experience and a track record of durability and productivity.

Last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson appeared in 11 games and completed 63.7 percent of his 336 pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 95.6 while also adding 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. He lost two fumbles during the campaign.

The Giants are coming off a difficult 2024 season in which they finished with a league-worst 3–14 record. Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are entering the new year with an overhauled quarterback room, including Wilson, Dart, and veteran Jameis Winston. The competition through training camp and preseason underscored the team’s emphasis on depth and development at the position.

The Giants will begin the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 7, when they travel to Washington to face second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

With Wilson at the helm and Dart waiting in the wings, New York will look to start its 2025 campaign on stronger footing while balancing immediate performance with long-term growth.